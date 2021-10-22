CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eastman, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eastman

Eastman (GA) Weather Channel
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

EASTMAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cZMUHqn00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Eastman

(EASTMAN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eastman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EASTMAN, GA
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(EASTMAN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eastman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EASTMAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastman, GA
Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Eastman (GA) Weather Channel

Eastman, GA
270
Followers
620
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy