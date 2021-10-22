CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cZMUDJt00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

