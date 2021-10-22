Dunbar Daily Weather Forecast
DUNBAR, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
