Bunker Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUNKER HILL, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
