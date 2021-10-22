Weather Forecast For West. Richland
WEST. RICHLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0