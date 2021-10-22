Daily Weather Forecast For Dayton
DAYTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Light rain likely during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Rain
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 47 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
