Weather Forecast For La Grange
LA GRANGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0