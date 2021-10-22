CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, KY

Weather Forecast For La Grange

 4 days ago

LA GRANGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cZMTMId00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

