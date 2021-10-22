Poplar Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POPLAR GROVE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
