Hiker rescued after late night fall at Wintergreen Gorge

Rain and mud made for a difficult rescue at Wintergreen Gorge overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night near Devil’s Backbone Overlook.

According to emergency crews on scene, the man was with a group of people when he fell and dislocated his shoulder.

Crews used a pulley system and stokes basket to eventually pull the hiker to safety.

The rescue took nearly three and a half hours to complete.

