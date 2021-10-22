Hiker rescued after late night fall at Wintergreen Gorge
Rain and mud made for a difficult rescue at Wintergreen Gorge overnight.
Emergency crews responded to the call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night near Devil's Backbone Overlook.
According to emergency crews on scene, the man was with a group of people when he fell and dislocated his shoulder.
Crews used a pulley system and stokes basket to eventually pull the hiker to safety.
The rescue took nearly three and a half hours to complete.
