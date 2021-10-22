CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker rescued after late night fall at Wintergreen Gorge

By Jordana Elder
 4 days ago

Rain and mud made for a difficult rescue at Wintergreen Gorge overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night near Devil’s Backbone Overlook.

According to emergency crews on scene, the man was with a group of people when he fell and dislocated his shoulder.

Crews used a pulley system and stokes basket to eventually pull the hiker to safety.

The rescue took nearly three and a half hours to complete.

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

