Long Prairie, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Long Prairie

Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LONG PRAIRIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cZMSk2U00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 37 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(LONG PRAIRIE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Long Prairie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

