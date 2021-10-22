CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearneysville, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Kearneysville

 4 days ago

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0cZMShOJ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

