4-Day Weather Forecast For Hampton
HAMPTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
