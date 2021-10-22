CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Oneonta Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

ONEONTA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cZMSaDE00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(ONEONTA, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oneonta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
