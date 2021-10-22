Odenville Weather Forecast
ODENVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
