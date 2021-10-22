Daily Weather Forecast For Luling

LULING, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, October 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.