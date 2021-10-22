Daily Weather Forecast For Luling
LULING, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0