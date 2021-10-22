CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Amboy, NJ

South Amboy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SOUTH AMBOY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0cZMSVkT00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

