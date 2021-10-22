CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak, TN

Weather Forecast For Kodak

Kodak (TN) Weather Channel
Kodak (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

KODAK, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cZMSUrk00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

