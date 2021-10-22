Weather Forecast For Kodak
KODAK, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
