CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phelan, CA

Sun forecast for Phelan — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(PHELAN, CA) A sunny Friday is here for Phelan, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phelan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cZMSRDZ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

A top Democrat releases details of proposed billionaires tax

The wealthiest 700 Americans would face tougher tax rules and help fund President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda under a proposal released Wednesday by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden. The so-called Billionaires Income Tax would ensure that people with more than $1 billion in assets or more than...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelan, CA
NBC News

Japanese princess marries commoner in subdued end to royal saga

HONG KONG — This royal wedding was an untypically understated affair. When Princess Mako of Japan, Emperor Naruhito’s niece and the daughter of his younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, wed in Tokyo on Tuesday, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings. In another first, she is forgoing the lump-sum payment of about $1.3 million that female royals receive after they lose their imperial status by marrying a commoner.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun#Nws
NBC News

What led to Sudan's military coup

CAIRO — Monday’s military coup in Sudan threatens to wreck the country’s fragile transition to democracy, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The move comes after months of mounting tensions between the military and civilian authorities. Protesters are in the...
POLITICS
Phelan (CA) Weather Channel

Phelan (CA) Weather Channel

Phelan, CA
171
Followers
618
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy