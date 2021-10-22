Daily Weather Forecast For Vacherie
VACHERIE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
