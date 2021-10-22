CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, AZ

Golden Valley Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cZMSJOz00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

