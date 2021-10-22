Golden Valley Weather Forecast

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



