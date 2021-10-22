Golden Valley Weather Forecast
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
