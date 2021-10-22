CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markham, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Markham

 4 days ago

MARKHAM, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cZMSIWG00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

