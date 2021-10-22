Daily Weather Forecast For Lumberton
LUMBERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
