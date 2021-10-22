CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Weather Forecast For Polk City

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

POLK CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cZMSGko00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
