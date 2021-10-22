Daily Weather Forecast For Monaca
MONACA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers Likely
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
