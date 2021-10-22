CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monaca, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Monaca

 4 days ago

MONACA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cZMSFs500

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

