Semmes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEMMES, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
