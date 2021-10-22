CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Carencro

 4 days ago

CARENCRO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cZMSCDu00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

