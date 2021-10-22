CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

WINNSBORO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cZMS9ey00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

