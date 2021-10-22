Winnsboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WINNSBORO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.