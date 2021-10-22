Weather Forecast For Macclenny

MACCLENNY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



