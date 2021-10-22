CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Weather Forecast For Coffeyville

Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

COFFEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cZMS58400

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

