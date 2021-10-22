CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lecanto, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lecanto

Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel
Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

LECANTO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cZMS4FL00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LECANTO, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lecanto. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LECANTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lecanto, FL
Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel

Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel

Lecanto, FL
153
Followers
619
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy