4-Day Weather Forecast For Lecanto
LECANTO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
