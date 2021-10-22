Weather Forecast For Rosamond
ROSAMOND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny during the day; while rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0