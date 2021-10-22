CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rosamond, CA

Weather Forecast For Rosamond

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ROSAMOND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cZMS2Tt00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ROSAMOND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rosamond. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ROSAMOND, CA
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond, CA
201
Followers
619
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy