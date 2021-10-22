CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottondale, AL

Cottondale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cottondale (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

COTTONDALE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cZMS1bA00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Monday sun in Cottondale

(COTTONDALE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cottondale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
COTTONDALE, AL
Cottondale, AL
