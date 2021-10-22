4-Day Weather Forecast For Owings
OWINGS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
