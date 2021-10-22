CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corydon, IN

Corydon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Corydon (IN) Weather Channel
Corydon (IN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CORYDON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cZMRvXS00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

