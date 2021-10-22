Corydon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CORYDON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



