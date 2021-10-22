Corydon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORYDON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0