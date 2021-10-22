CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Whitney

 4 days ago

WHITNEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cZMRtm000

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

