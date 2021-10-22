Daily Weather Forecast For Aubrey

AUBREY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



