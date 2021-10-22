Friday has sun for Blue Ridge — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BLUE RIDGE, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blue Ridge:

Friday, October 22 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.