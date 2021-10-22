CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Ridge, GA

Friday has sun for Blue Ridge — 3 ways to make the most of it

Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(BLUE RIDGE, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blue Ridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cZMRlxQ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Blue Ridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blue Ridge: Monday, October 25: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Mostly sunny during
BLUE RIDGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, GA
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

Blue Ridge, GA
316
Followers
621
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy