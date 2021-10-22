CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, MS

Florence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

FLORENCE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cZMRjBy00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

