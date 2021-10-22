Florence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FLORENCE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0