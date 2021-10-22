Dardanelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DARDANELLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
