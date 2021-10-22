CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dardanelle, AR

Dardanelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

DARDANELLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cZMRiJF00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

