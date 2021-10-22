Dardanelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DARDANELLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.