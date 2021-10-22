Lavonia Daily Weather Forecast
LAVONIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
