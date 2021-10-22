Weather Forecast For Kingston

KINGSTON, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 25 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.