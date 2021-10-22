CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingston, TN

Weather Forecast For Kingston

Kingston (TN) Weather Channel
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

KINGSTON, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cZMRdtc00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

A top Democrat releases details of proposed billionaires tax

The wealthiest 700 Americans would face tougher tax rules and help fund President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda under a proposal released Wednesday by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden. The so-called Billionaires Income Tax would ensure that people with more than $1 billion in assets or more than...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, TN
NBC News

Japanese princess marries commoner in subdued end to royal saga

HONG KONG — This royal wedding was an untypically understated affair. When Princess Mako of Japan, Emperor Naruhito’s niece and the daughter of his younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, wed in Tokyo on Tuesday, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings. In another first, she is forgoing the lump-sum payment of about $1.3 million that female royals receive after they lose their imperial status by marrying a commoner.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
NBC News

What led to Sudan's military coup

CAIRO — Monday’s military coup in Sudan threatens to wreck the country’s fragile transition to democracy, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The move comes after months of mounting tensions between the military and civilian authorities. Protesters are in the...
POLITICS
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel

Kingston (TN) Weather Channel

Kingston, TN
186
Followers
618
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy