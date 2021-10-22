Lucasville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUCASVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers Likely
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0