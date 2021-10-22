CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Lucasville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

LUCASVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cZMRb8A00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lucasville

(LUCASVILLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lucasville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
