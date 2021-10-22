CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smithfield, VA

Smithfield Weather Forecast

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cZMRaFR00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel

Smithfield, VA
174
Followers
621
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy