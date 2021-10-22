CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwood, TN

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Rockwood

Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(ROCKWOOD, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rockwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cZMRZJa00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

A top Democrat releases details of proposed billionaires tax

The wealthiest 700 Americans would face tougher tax rules and help fund President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda under a proposal released Wednesday by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden. The so-called Billionaires Income Tax would ensure that people with more than $1 billion in assets or more than...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwood, TN
NBC News

Japanese princess marries commoner in subdued end to royal saga

HONG KONG — This royal wedding was an untypically understated affair. When Princess Mako of Japan, Emperor Naruhito’s niece and the daughter of his younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, wed in Tokyo on Tuesday, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings. In another first, she is forgoing the lump-sum payment of about $1.3 million that female royals receive after they lose their imperial status by marrying a commoner.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
NBC News

What led to Sudan's military coup

CAIRO — Monday’s military coup in Sudan threatens to wreck the country’s fragile transition to democracy, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The move comes after months of mounting tensions between the military and civilian authorities. Protesters are in the...
POLITICS
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood, TN
207
Followers
614
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy