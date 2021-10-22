Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities
(BISHOPVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bishopville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bishopville:
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
