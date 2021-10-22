CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angier, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Angier

Angier (NC) Weather Channel
Angier (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ANGIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cZMRVmg00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier, NC
130
Followers
594
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy