Monticello Daily Weather Forecast
MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 24
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
