Monticello, KY

Monticello Daily Weather Forecast

Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cZMRS8V00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

