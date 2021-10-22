Trinity Weather Forecast
TRINITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
