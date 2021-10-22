CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, NC

Trinity Weather Forecast

Trinity (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

TRINITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cZMRQN300

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

