Chadbourn, NC

Chadbourn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CHADBOURN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cZMRNy600

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

