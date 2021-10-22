CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, GA

Madison Daily Weather Forecast

Madison (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MADISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cZMRM5N00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Madison is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(MADISON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
