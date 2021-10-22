CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grange, NC

Friday set for rain in La Grange — 3 ways to make the most of it

La Grange (NC) Weather Channel
La Grange (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(LA GRANGE, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over La Grange Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Grange:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cZMRLCe00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
La Grange (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For La Grange

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Grange: Saturday, October 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, October 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 25: Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and
LA GRANGE, NC
La Grange (NC) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for La Grange — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LA GRANGE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Grange. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LA GRANGE, NC
La Grange (NC) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in La Grange — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LA GRANGE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Grange. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LA GRANGE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grange, NC
La Grange (NC) Weather Channel

La Grange (NC) Weather Channel

La Grange, NC
135
Followers
621
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy